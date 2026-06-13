PM inaugurates re-excavation of Patli canal linked to his father’s memory

Despite heavy rain, Tarique Rahman proceeded from the airport to Pmkhali by road and formally launched the programme by digging soil with a spade. He later planted a date palm sapling on the bank of the canal.

Braving the incessant rain, thousands of residents of Patli village irrespective of ages gathered along the canal to witness the event. Many waited for hours under umbrellas to see the prime minister.

As prime minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the canal site, the villagers greeted him by waving hands and chanting slogans, “Pradhanmantrir Agomon, Shubhechchha Swagatam (Welcome to the prime minister)”.