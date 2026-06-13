PM inaugurates re-excavation of Patli canal linked to his father’s memory
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday inaugurated re-excavation work of the historic ‘Patli Khal’ (canal) in Cox’s Bazar district, which is closely linked to the memory of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
After travelling to Cox’s Bazar from Dhaka by air this morning, the prime minister launched the re-excavation work of the canal at Pmkhali Union in Sadar Upazila around 10:53 am.
Despite heavy rain, Tarique Rahman proceeded from the airport to Pmkhali by road and formally launched the programme by digging soil with a spade. He later planted a date palm sapling on the bank of the canal.
Braving the incessant rain, thousands of residents of Patli village irrespective of ages gathered along the canal to witness the event. Many waited for hours under umbrellas to see the prime minister.
As prime minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the canal site, the villagers greeted him by waving hands and chanting slogans, “Pradhanmantrir Agomon, Shubhechchha Swagatam (Welcome to the prime minister)”.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs and Land Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin, State Minister for Textiles and Jute Md Shariful Alam, lawmaker from Cox’s Bazar-3 constituency Lutfur Rahman Kajal and lawmaker from Chattogram-10 constituency Sayeed Al Noman were present on the occasion.
Patli canal is regarded as a historic canal. In November 1979, President Ziaur Rahman visited Pmkhali and he himself inaugurated its excavation work by using a spade. During the visit, he also planted a date palm tree on the canal bank, which still stands as a witness to that historic event 48 years ago.
The canal stretches approximately eight kilometres. According to local engineers of the Ministry of Water Resources, nearly 40,000 people are expected to be benefited from the re-excavation project.