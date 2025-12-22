Protest march at 3:00pm
Osman Hadi murder must be tried before the election: Inqilab Moncho
Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, has said that the murder of Sharif Osman bin Hadi must be tried before the next election. “There can be no election without this trial,” he said.
He made the remarks at a press conference held on Monday afternoon in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital.
At the press conference, Inqilab Moncho announced that a protest march would be held at 3:00pm today, Monday, from Shahbagh towards the Central Shaheed Minar.
Following the march, the platform will announce its next course of action. It will become clear from this programme whether Inqilab Moncho stands with the current government or whether a movement to topple the government will be launched through Inqilab Moncho.
At the press conference, Abdullah Al Jaber placed two key demands. He said a special tribunal must be formed within 24 hours to try the murder of Inqilab Moncho convener Shaheed Osman Hadi. If necessary, international agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard should be involved to ensure a proper investigation into the killing.
Referring to Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus, Abdullah Al Jaber said the people of Bangladesh made him chief adviser to safeguard the country’s freedom and sovereignty. He said Professor Yunus stated at Osman Hadi’s funeral that he “believes in” Osman Hadi, but did not once mention what steps he would take to ensure justice for the murder. “We have seen his helplessness,” he said, adding that they want to know why the chief adviser is helpless and who has made him so. “He must explain this to the people,” Abdullah Al Jaber said.
He further said that rushing into an election and then leaving office without ensuring justice would not be acceptable. “The trial of this murder must be completed before the election. Only then can an election take place. There will be no election before that.”
Addressing the government, Abdullah Al Jaber said those responsible for killing Osman Hadi must be arrested immediately if they are in the country. If they are abroad, steps must be taken to bring them back from wherever they are. “Beyond this, we have nothing more to say,” he added.
Abdullah Al Jaber also announced, “From today onward, Inqilab Moncho is declaring that we will remain on the streets—we are not leaving the streets.”