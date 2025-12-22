Osman Hadi murder must be tried before the election: Inqilab Moncho

Following the march, the platform will announce its next course of action. It will become clear from this programme whether Inqilab Moncho stands with the current government or whether a movement to topple the government will be launched through Inqilab Moncho.

At the press conference, Abdullah Al Jaber placed two key demands. He said a special tribunal must be formed within 24 hours to try the murder of Inqilab Moncho convener Shaheed Osman Hadi. If necessary, international agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard should be involved to ensure a proper investigation into the killing.

Referring to Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus, Abdullah Al Jaber said the people of Bangladesh made him chief adviser to safeguard the country’s freedom and sovereignty. He said Professor Yunus stated at Osman Hadi’s funeral that he “believes in” Osman Hadi, but did not once mention what steps he would take to ensure justice for the murder. “We have seen his helplessness,” he said, adding that they want to know why the chief adviser is helpless and who has made him so. “He must explain this to the people,” Abdullah Al Jaber said.