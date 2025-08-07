Horse carts still rule the road on this remote char

When we arrived at Dakshin Char Pechakola, one of Jamuna's shoals, it was already past noon. Little jetties had sprung up here and there. At one of these ghats, I noticed around 10 to 15 horse carts. A few were loaded with sacks of crops, while others waited for passengers. It was clear that this traditional vehicle was the main mode of transport in the area.

I went to Dakshin Char Pechakola by engine boat from Nakalia Bazar in Bera upazila, Pabna. This was a remote shoal with no electricity, no paved roads or modern vehicles. It's about two to three kilometers from the riverbank to the villages. The roads are sometimes muddy and sometimes filled with sand, making it difficult to travel by any vehicle other than a horse cart.