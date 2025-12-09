RU teacher calls Begum Rokeya a ‘murtad kafir’
A teacher at Rajshahi University has called Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, a pioneer of women’s awakening and women’s rights movements, a ‘murtad kafir’. On Tuesday morning, he shared a post on his Facebook account with this caption. His comment has sparked widespread criticism on social media.
The teacher, Khandaker Muhammad Mahmudul Hasan, is an associate professor in the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University. On Tuesday, Begum Rokeya Day, he shared a post on his Facebook account, writing, “Today is the birthday of the murtad kafir Begum Rokeya.” The post, originally from a Facebook account named Sajid Hasan, highlighted various fragmented parts of Begum Rokeya’s writings related to Islam. The status has sparked discussion and criticism across the campus.
Sharing a screenshot of Mahmudul Hasan’s post, Mamunuzzaman Snigdho, a candidate for the literature affairs secretary post in the Rajshahi University Central Students Union (RUCSU) elections, wrote on Facebook, “In the same department where this gentleman teaches, there are female teachers, including a Cambridge-educated madam. There are many Hindu female students and students who do not wear the hijab. There are also people who oppose his views. Are these people really safe under a teacher like him? Or is it safe in the context of the university’s principles?”
Masud Rana, former coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement at Rajshahi University and a former student of the Law Department, wrote, “How can a person like this become a university teacher?”
Parma Parmita, general secretary of a faction of the Rajshahi University Chhatra Union, expressed anger over the teacher’s remarks. She said, “Begum Rokeya was one of the pioneers of women’s education and humanistic values in the subcontinent. She was never religiously prejudiced; rather, she fought against blind superstition, discrimination and ignorance—which all religions, including Islam, support.”
When contacted on his mobile phone regarding the matter, associate professor Khandaker Muhammad Mahmudul Hasan received the call but did not speak. He did not respond to several subsequent calls either.
However, he told journalists, “The post where I wrote this caption contains all the detailed explanations. If you want to verify the accuracy of my statement, you can consult a respected Islamic scholar.”
Repeated calls to the mobile phone of Rajshahi University vice-chancellor professor Saleh Hasan Naqib for a comment went unanswered. Later, pro-vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Main Uddin told Prothom Alo, “Many people write many things on Facebook. This is his personal opinion. The current administration does not support such remarks. If a formal complaint is lodged, we will investigate and take appropriate action.”