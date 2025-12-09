RU teacher calls Begum Rokeya a ‘murtad kafir’

A teacher at Rajshahi University has called Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, a pioneer of women’s awakening and women’s rights movements, a ‘murtad kafir’. On Tuesday morning, he shared a post on his Facebook account with this caption. His comment has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

The teacher, Khandaker Muhammad Mahmudul Hasan, is an associate professor in the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University. On Tuesday, Begum Rokeya Day, he shared a post on his Facebook account, writing, “Today is the birthday of the murtad kafir Begum Rokeya.” The post, originally from a Facebook account named Sajid Hasan, highlighted various fragmented parts of Begum Rokeya’s writings related to Islam. The status has sparked discussion and criticism across the campus.

Sharing a screenshot of Mahmudul Hasan’s post, Mamunuzzaman Snigdho, a candidate for the literature affairs secretary post in the Rajshahi University Central Students Union (RUCSU) elections, wrote on Facebook, “In the same department where this gentleman teaches, there are female teachers, including a Cambridge-educated madam. There are many Hindu female students and students who do not wear the hijab. There are also people who oppose his views. Are these people really safe under a teacher like him? Or is it safe in the context of the university’s principles?”