CA keen to turn Maheshkhali-Matarbari into Singapore-like developed port area
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus wants to turn Maheshkhali-Matarbari into a developed port area like Singapore as Japan is keen to invest there, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.
“Japan wants to set up its second special economic zone in Matarbari. The chief adviser wants to transform Maheshkhali-Matarbari into a developed port area like Singapore,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.
During his visit to Japan, Alam said, the Chief Adviser will invite big companies to invest in Maheshkhali-Matarbari port.
He said Japan may announce USD 1 billion support for Bangladesh and of the amount, USD 500 million will be budgetary assistance, USD 250 million for railway development, and USD 250 million for other sectors.
The press secretary said the issue of how to send trained Bangladeshi manpower to Japan will be of special importance during this visit.
The Chief Adviser has set a target of sending 100,000 Bangladeshi manpower to Japan and for this reason, a decision has been made to provide language training, he added.
He said there will be an in-depth discussion on how to send the manpower with proper language training.
