CA keen to turn Maheshkhali-Matarbari into Singapore-like developed port area

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus wants to turn Maheshkhali-Matarbari into a developed port area like Singapore as Japan is keen to invest there, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

“Japan wants to set up its second special economic zone in Matarbari. The chief adviser wants to transform Maheshkhali-Matarbari into a developed port area like Singapore,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

During his visit to Japan, Alam said, the Chief Adviser will invite big companies to invest in Maheshkhali-Matarbari port.