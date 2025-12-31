Khaleda Zia’s death: Pakistan National Assembly Speaker meets Tarique Rahman
Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and expressed solidarity over the demise of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
BNP shared this in a post in its verified Facebook page at around 1:50 pm today, Wednesday.
According to the post, a delegation from Pakistan arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral prayers of Khaleda Zia. This afternoon, at the Parliament Complex, Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed solidarity with Tarique Rahman.
Earlier, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived in Dhaka to attend Khaleda Zia’s janaza. He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by M Forhadul Islam, Secretary (Intergovernmental Organisations and Consular Affairs) of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Nepal, Bhutan sends condolence messages
Neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan have sent condolence messages, expressing deep respect over the death of Khaleda Zia.
This afternoon, at the Parliament Complex, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungel handed over the condolence messages to BNP Acting chairman Tareque Rahman.
Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers will be held across the inner grounds of the Parliament Complex, its outer areas, and along Manik Mia Avenue.
After that, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband and former President Ziaur Rahman.
Khaleda Zia passed away at 6:00 am yesterday, Tuesday, at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was 79 years old.