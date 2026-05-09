PM Tarique Rahman rides in college student with special needs Wakimul’s ‘smart car’
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday rode in a ‘smart car’ invented by college student with special needs Wakimul Islam, encouraging the youth in his creative endeavours.
Wakimul met the prime minister at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Tejgaon area in Dhaka in the morning, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony told BSS.
At that time, the Prime Minister inspected the small vehicle made by Wakimul, he said, adding, later, Wakimul demonstrated the 'smart car' by driving it with the Prime Minister on board. The special battery-powered vehicle has been named 'A2I Smart Car'.
Rony said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman praised the 17-year-old youth for building the vehicle using local technology.
The Prime Minister underscored the need for developing a modern and user-friendly smart car at lower cost, he said, adding, the Prime Minister also assured of giving government support for such creative initiatives.
During the meeting, Wakimul Islam shared the story behind building the smart car with the Prime Minister.
The specially-abled youth said that there was a time when he used to stay at home all day and could not go outside. He started building the car with the idea of how to travel alone outside.
Wakimul is currently studying in Class XI under science group at Chowgacha Government College in Jashore. His father is a small businessman.
Wakimul said that with support, it would be possible to build more advanced smart cars using modern technology. He added that the vehicles could be used not only by specially-abled persons but also by elderly people.
Bangladesh Protibandhi Kallyan Somity (BPKS) Founder and Executive Director Abdus Sattar Dulal accompanied Wakimul Islam.
Dulal said the vehicle can run up to 50 kilometers on a full electric charge. Its maximum speed is 45 kilometers per hour.
Prime Minister's Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were present on the occasion, among others.