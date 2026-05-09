PM Tarique Rahman rides in college student with special needs Wakimul’s ‘smart car’

During the meeting, Wakimul Islam shared the story behind building the smart car with the Prime Minister.

The specially-abled youth said that there was a time when he used to stay at home all day and could not go outside. He started building the car with the idea of how to travel alone outside.

Wakimul is currently studying in Class XI under science group at Chowgacha Government College in Jashore. His father is a small businessman.

Wakimul said that with support, it would be possible to build more advanced smart cars using modern technology. He added that the vehicles could be used not only by specially-abled persons but also by elderly people.