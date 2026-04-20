Measles testing falls short amid kit shortage, obscuring true scale of outbreak

Testing for measles in Bangladesh remains significantly below capacity due to a shortage of diagnostic kits, raising concerns that the true extent of the outbreak is not being accurately captured.

At present, measles testing is conducted solely at the laboratory of the Institute of Public Health at Mohakhali, Dhaka, the only government facility in the country equipped for such testing.

According to its Director, Md Mominur Rahman, the institute has the capacity to test 300 to 400 samples every day, yet is currently processing only around 120 due to limited supplies.

“We simply do not have enough kits to conduct more tests,” he said.

Officials at the institute on Sunday confirmed that the testing kits are supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO), with each kit capable of analysing samples from 90 patients. As of Sunday noon, only three kits remained in stock. Later in the evening, WHO delivered 60 additional kits, while more supplies are awaiting clearance at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to administrative delays.