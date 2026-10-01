A year after expulsion, Ammar revealed as Shibir ‘Sathi’

Most recently, a letter signed by current university Islami Chhatra Shibir unit president Mujahid Faisal on 31 July this year referred to the earlier decisions. It said that at the unit’s monthly secretariat meeting in February 2025, a decision had been taken to suspend Ammar’s sathi status over allegations of moral misconduct, negligence in performing basic religious duties, inappropriate socialising with women, illicit financial transactions and misappropriation of assets, and involvement in activities contrary to the organisation’s aims and objectives.

The letter also expressed concern that Ammar’s activities and, in some cases, allegations of involvement in criminal offences could create an unstable situation on campus. Islami Chhatra Shibir members were instructed not to make any positive or negative comments or reactions regarding his online or offline activities. They were also asked to maintain no contact with him, except for elected Rucsu office-bearers, who were permitted to maintain official relations with him.

Confirming Ammar’s association with Islami Chhatra Shibir, Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the university Islami Chhatra Shibir unit, told Prothom Alo, “According to our constitution, information about someone’s expulsion is not supposed to be disclosed publicly. Because everyone can make mistakes. He [Ammar] became a Sathi of Shibir while studying at Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasa. He was transferred here under the organisation’s coding system. In this way, he was associated with Chhatra Shibir on campus.”

Mehedi Hasan further said, “From that position, Chhatra Shibir provided him with various forms of protocol and shelter during the July movement. Later, in February 2025, allegations of financial irregularities and activities contrary to Islam emerged against him. As he failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the allegations, he was expelled from the position in September.”

He said Ammar had no association with the organisation after being expelled from Islami Chhatra Shibir.

A Islami Chhatra Shibir leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, “All three letters are genuine. He was involved in Shibir politics. After his expulsion, all communication with him was severed.”