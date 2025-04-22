Trump immigration policy
34 Bangladeshis deported from US
Thirty four Bangladeshis have been deported from the US under the immigration policy of President Donald Trump over the past 46 days from 6 March to 21 April, according to sources at the immigration police of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Police sources said these deportees include individuals who had been staying in the US after losing immigration lawsuits and who have been convicted on various crimes.
Foreign ministry officials said Bangladeshis who lost legal battle in the US are facing deportation. The Trump administration, however, informed Bangladesh before the deportation, and several more people might be sent back in the coming days.
US started deporting illegal immigrants since February after Donald Trump took office as the president for the second term.