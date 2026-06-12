Ad-din Hospital licence cancellation “not a proper decision”: Shafiqur Rahman

Opposition leader and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman has said that the decision to cancel the licence of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar following the death of six newborns was “not at all correct.”

In a post on his verified Facebook page at around 10:30 pm on Thursday, Shafiqur Rahman made this comment.

The licence of the hospital, Ad-din Hospital, was cancelled by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The decision was communicated in a letter sent to the hospital’s executive director and owner, Sheikh Mohiuddin, on Thursday.