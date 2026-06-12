Ad-din Hospital licence cancellation “not a proper decision”: Shafiqur Rahman
Opposition leader and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman has said that the decision to cancel the licence of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar following the death of six newborns was “not at all correct.”
In a post on his verified Facebook page at around 10:30 pm on Thursday, Shafiqur Rahman made this comment.
The licence of the hospital, Ad-din Hospital, was cancelled by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The decision was communicated in a letter sent to the hospital’s executive director and owner, Sheikh Mohiuddin, on Thursday.
In his Facebook post, Shafiqur Rahman said that following the death of six newborns at the hospital, they had expressed deep sorrow and condolences. He described the incident as extremely painful. However, he added that the government’s decision to cancel the hospital’s licence in response to the incident was not appropriate.
The opposition leader wrote that if any negligence, fault, or criminal wrongdoing is identified through an investigation, legal action should be taken accordingly. However, instead of following due process, he said, the licence of a hospital known as a “hospital for the poor” and trusted by the public was revoked, ultimately harming general people.
Shafiqur Rahman further stated that the institution is also a medical college hospital where approximately 400 to 500 medical students study. Nursing courses are also conducted there. He questioned where these students would now go.
He urged the government to reconsider the decision in the interest of students and the public. He added that if anyone is found guilty, action should be taken according to the law, but shutting down a hospital by cancelling its licence is not desirable.