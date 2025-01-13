CA press wing debunks India Today report

A recent report headlined “After drones at Indian border, why Bangladesh wants to acquire Turkish tanks?” carried by Indian news outlet ‘India Today’ is a fake one, chief adviser’s press wing claimed today, Monday.

“A defence ministry spokesperson confirmed that Bangladesh has made no decision to acquire Turkish tanks,” the CA press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.

"While such news is totally baseless and unwarranted, our country reserves the right to possess capabilities to defend itself,” said the spokesperson.

On 10 January, India Today carried the report saying after deploying Turkish surveillance-cum-combat drones, Bayraktar, close to India's border, Bangladesh has reportedly decided to acquire 26 Turkish Tulpar light tanks.