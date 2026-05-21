Woman escapes scam centre in Cambodia, 7 Bangladeshis in Iraq regain passports

Through the efforts of the Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury, arrangements have been made for a 34-year-old Bangladeshi woman to return home after escaping from a scam centrre in Cambodia, says a press release.

According to the embassy, with the help of the Bangkok Embassy and using a travel pass, the rescued woman is expected to return home within the next week.

According to sources, the woman went to Cambodia in August 2025 through a travel agency. She was taken there under the pretense of computer work and high wages.