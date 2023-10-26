Dengue: 11 people die, 1802 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Eleven people have died from dengue while 1802 have been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deaths, five people have died in Dhaka city while six people died outside of the capital. A total of 409 patients have been hospitalised in the capital while 1393 patients have been hospitalised in different districts.
So far 1306 people have died from dengue since January this year. Of them, 793 deaths were reported in Dhaka while 513 deaths are reported from outside of the capital.
A total of 262,631 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.