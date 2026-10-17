California city council elections: 3 Bangladeshi-Americans run in 3 cities

Bangladeshi-Americans are stepping forward to boost their representation in mainstream US politics. In line with this, three Bangladeshi-Americans are running in City Council elections across three cities in California.

They are Shazia Hoq in Montebello (Los Angeles County), Mohammed Rahman in Perris (Riverside County) and M S Alam in Chino (San Bernardino County).

Members of the local Bangladeshi-American community have rallied behind the three candidates. Some are providing financial assistance, others are helping raise campaign funds, while many are offering personal encouragement and moral support.

Their involvement is helping the candidates run their campaigns and giving the Bangladeshi community an opportunity to strengthen its presence in local US politics.

The three candidates of Bangladeshi origin are actively campaigning to win seats on their respective city councils in the elections scheduled for 3 November.