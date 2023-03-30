Peshajibi Parishad expresses concern over case against Prothom Alo editor, staff correspondent

Zahid Hossain and Kader Gani Chowdhury demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against Matiur Rahman and Samsuzzaman and the staff correspondent’s unconditional release.
They said it can be easily imagined the situation of general people when the journalists, who are known as conscience of the nation, have no freedom.
Slamming the Digital Security Act, the BSPP statement also said this Digital Security Act is being used as the main weapon to torture the journalists. An unforeseen abuse of this law is being seen to suppress dissent and criticism of the government.
The statement demanded repealing of black laws including the Digital Security Act and asked the government to shun the path of oppression and return the media freedom.