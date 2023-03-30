Peshajibi Parishad expresses concern over case against Prothom Alo editor, staff correspondent

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) has expressed grave concern over a case being filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act at midnight and the newspaper’s staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman being picked up from his residence in the small hours.

BSPP convener physician and professor AZM Zahid Hossain and member secretary of the body of professionals Kader Gani Chowdhury issued a statement in this regard on Thursday morning.

Zahid Hossain and Kader Gani Chowdhury demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against Matiur Rahman and Samsuzzaman and the staff correspondent’s unconditional release.

They said it can be easily imagined the situation of general people when the journalists, who are known as conscience of the nation, have no freedom.

Slamming the Digital Security Act, the BSPP statement also said this Digital Security Act is being used as the main weapon to torture the journalists. An unforeseen abuse of this law is being seen to suppress dissent and criticism of the government.

The statement demanded repealing of black laws including the Digital Security Act and asked the government to shun the path of oppression and return the media freedom.

