Peshajibi Parishad expresses concern over case against Prothom Alo editor, staff correspondent

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) has expressed grave concern over a case being filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act at midnight and the newspaper’s staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman being picked up from his residence in the small hours.

BSPP convener physician and professor AZM Zahid Hossain and member secretary of the body of professionals Kader Gani Chowdhury issued a statement in this regard on Thursday morning.