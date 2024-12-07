An elected govt to be in place next year, hopes Wahiduddin
Planning and education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has expressed hope that an elected government will assume power next year. He clarified that this is his personal opinion and he has no idea what will happen eventually.
The adviser made the comment while addressing the annual BIDS conference on development (ABCD) in Dhaka on Saturday.
Earlier on 24 November, the chief adviser’s press wing told the media that it is the chief adviser who will announce the election date, and that all other comments in this regard are personal views of the particular individuals.
In his speech, Wahiduddin Mahmud noted that many of the projects undertaken by the fallen regime are actually ‘prestige projects’ that aimed at gaining fame. Still, there were a number of good projects. “It is now being discussed what can be done in this regard.”
Over building a society based on equality, the adviser said the interim government is facing a severe crisis of resources. A significant amount of money has been laundered out of the country. The people have deposits in the banks, but the money flew abroad.
He further said an industrial giant like Beximco has large amounts on the balance sheets, but the money is not in the country in reality. They have to pay wages to workers, but where will the funds come from? In this circumstance, it is tough to build a society on the basis of equality.