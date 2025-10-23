Bangladesh ratifies 3 ILO conventions on workers’ rights

Recalling the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster, chief adviser professor Yunus said, “After the Rana Plaza tragedy, the then government agreed to do everything. But nothing happened as per their commitment. They kept saying ‘it is being done, it will be done’. But we said-’no more it is being done, it will be done’-we must do it.”

“From the tragedy of Rana Plaza to today’s signing, we have reached a milestone. At least we complete the paper related part,” said the chief adviser.

He put emphasis on the implementation of the conventions to make the ratification fruitful.

Expressing gratitude to all involved in the process for their tireless efforts, professor Yunus said, “After a long journey, we have reached our destination. This is the first step.”