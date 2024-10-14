Former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque arrested

Confirming the arrest, DB police additional commissioner Rezaul Karim said there were several cases against him. It has not yet been decided in which case the arrest will be shown, the DB official said.

Many of the Awami League ministers and MPs of the previous government went into hiding following the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August in the face of mass uprising of the students and people.

Some of them have already been arrested. Besides, several leaders have reportedly left the country.