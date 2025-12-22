Six deans decide to step back from duties and protests

Regarding the meeting, professor SM Ekram Ullah told Prothom Alo, “A meeting of the deans was held at the vice-chancellor’s residence at 7:30 pm.

All six of us submitted separate written applications stating our inability to continue in office. However, the vice-chancellor has not yet conveyed his decision.”

The fixed terms of the deans, who were appointed during the tenure of the Awami League, were due to end on 17 December. However, the administration’s decision to extend their terms triggered protests against these ‘Awami League-aligned’ deans.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of students padlocked the offices of the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellors, proctor, registrar and all departments in the administrative building, demanding the resignation of all six deans of Rajshahi University.

At around 3:30 pm, students entered into discussions with senior university officials. Following assurances regarding the removal of the deans, the padlocks were removed at approximately 4:30 pm.

Subsequently, in the evening, the university authorities convened an emergency meeting with the deans, stating that a decision regarding their removal would be taken at the meeting.