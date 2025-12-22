Rajshahi University
Six deans decide to step back from duties and protests
Amid ongoing protests, six deans of Rajshahi University have stated that they are unable to continue performing their routine responsibilities. They conveyed this position during a meeting with the vice-chancellor, Saleh Hasan Naqib.
The information was confirmed to Prothom Alo at around 9:00 pm on Sunday by professor Akhtar Hossain Mazumder, administrator of the University’s Public Relations Office and professor SM Ekram Ullah, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor Akhtar Hossain Mazumder said, “The deans have expressed their inability to carry out their duties. The vice-chancellor has not yet announced a decision. A decision will be communicated tomorrow morning.”
Regarding the meeting, professor SM Ekram Ullah told Prothom Alo, “A meeting of the deans was held at the vice-chancellor’s residence at 7:30 pm.
All six of us submitted separate written applications stating our inability to continue in office. However, the vice-chancellor has not yet conveyed his decision.”
The fixed terms of the deans, who were appointed during the tenure of the Awami League, were due to end on 17 December. However, the administration’s decision to extend their terms triggered protests against these ‘Awami League-aligned’ deans.
On Sunday afternoon, a group of students padlocked the offices of the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellors, proctor, registrar and all departments in the administrative building, demanding the resignation of all six deans of Rajshahi University.
At around 3:30 pm, students entered into discussions with senior university officials. Following assurances regarding the removal of the deans, the padlocks were removed at approximately 4:30 pm.
Subsequently, in the evening, the university authorities convened an emergency meeting with the deans, stating that a decision regarding their removal would be taken at the meeting.
Earlier in the morning, the general secretary (GS) of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), Salahuddin Ammar, carried out a programme demanding the resignation of the six faculty deans.
He staged a sit-in in front of the RUCSU building in the morning. As none of the six deans were present on campus, Salahuddin Ammar telephoned them one by one in the presence of journalists and also made public resignation letters addressed to them.
Upon learning that former vice-chancellor professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was conducting a class, Salahuddin Ammar went to his department as well; however, he did not find the teacher there.
Later, in the afternoon, students padlocked the offices of three deans located in the Deans’ Complex building.