Badruddin Umar passes away

Writer, researcher, politician and president of the Jatiya Mukti Council (National Liberation Council), Badruddin Umar, has passed away. He was 94.

Badruddin Umar breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, Dhaka at 10:00 am today, Sunday.

The news was confirmed by the Council’s general secretary, Faizul Hakim.