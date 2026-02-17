Chinese PM Li Qiang sends congratulatory message to PM Tarique Rahman

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman on his inauguration as Bangladeshi Prime Minister on 17 February 2026,

Li Qiang wrote in the message that China and Bangladesh are neighbours enjoying long-standing friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partners.

Friendly ties between the two countries go back a long way. Over the past 51 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Bangladesh have always respected and treated each other as equals, pursued mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results, setting a fine example of exchanges between countries.