Rajshahi Shibir leader threatens to ‘beat Chhatra Dal activists like dogs’

Rajshahi city unit Islami Chhatra Shibir president Imran Nazir has threatened to “beat every leader and activist of Chhatra Dal like dogs” and drive them out of Rajshahi if his patience runs out.

He made the threat at a protest rally organised following a clash between leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Padma Government College in Rajshahi.

On Tuesday evening, the Rajshahi city unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir organised a procession and protest rally. The procession began at Saheb Bazar and ended at the Central Shaheed Minar in the Sonadighi intersection area, where the rally was held.