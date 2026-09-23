Rajshahi Shibir leader threatens to ‘beat Chhatra Dal activists like dogs’
Rajshahi city unit Islami Chhatra Shibir president Imran Nazir has threatened to “beat every leader and activist of Chhatra Dal like dogs” and drive them out of Rajshahi if his patience runs out.
He made the threat at a protest rally organised following a clash between leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Padma Government College in Rajshahi.
On Tuesday evening, the Rajshahi city unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir organised a procession and protest rally. The procession began at Saheb Bazar and ended at the Central Shaheed Minar in the Sonadighi intersection area, where the rally was held.
Speaking as president of the rally, Imran Nazir said, “We are telling our friends in Chhatra Dal that we are at the absolute end of our patience. If our patience runs out, we will beat every Chhatra Dal leader and activist like dogs and drive them out of Rajshahi.”
Imran Nazir is also a member of the central executive council of Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Warning that if any of his organisation’s leaders or activists were injured, there would be consequences for Chhatra Dal leaders, Imran Nazir said, “Chhatra Shibir is not an organisation that has simply floated in from somewhere; it is an organisation that has given lives on the streets. The martyrs have shown how to give one’s life on the streets. We are prepared to give our lives, but if anyone attacks any leader or activist of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, I will give a crushing response, Insha Allah.”
The protest procession and rally were presided over by Rajshahi city president Imran Nazir. Former city president AKM Sarwar Jahan was the chief guest. Former Rajshahi University unit president and former central HRD secretary Abdur Rahim, along with former city presidents Salahuddin Ahmed and Khairul Islam, were special guests.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, a clash broke out between Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists at Padma Government College over the tearing of a banner. Five people were injured—three from Chhatra Shibir and two from Chhatra Dal. The injured were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to eyewitnesses and people involved, it was learned that Islami Chhatra Shibir had set up a help desk at the college as part of the admission process. In the morning, an argument and pushing and shoving broke out between the two sides over the hanging of a banner there. The incident later escalated into a clash.
Chhatra Dal issues counter-threat
In response to the remarks by the Rajshahi city Chhatra Shibir president, Chhatra Dal Rajshahi city unit member secretary Emdadul Haque (Lemon) issued a counter-warning.
After the Chhatra Shibir protest, Chhatra Dal leader Emdadul Haque spoke to journalists in the Shaheed Minar area that night. Saying that it was unbecoming of the Shibir president to threaten to “beat Chhatra Dal activists like dogs” and drive them out of Rajshahi, he said, “I want to warn Imran Nazir: Mr Imran Nazir, your home is in Cumilla. You became a leader through the PR (proportional representation) system. Our roots are in Rajshahi; this is where we were born, and we live on our ancestral land. When the time comes, you will find out.”
He further said, “If Chhatra Dal takes to the streets, not only Chhatra Shibir—even that organisation of razakars—will not have a place to set foot in Rajshahi.”
Regarding the incident at Padma Government College, Emdadul Haque alleged that outsiders had joined Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists in attacking Chhatra Dal leaders and activists. He said Chhatra Dal had put up “a limited amount of resistance” to the attack.
Addressing Imran Nazir, Emdadul Haque said, “When Chhatra Dal puts up resistance, Imran Nazir, you won’t even find a bus to take you back to Cumilla—I want to make that clear to you.”
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Md Gaziur Rahman said an incident had taken place in the morning and was later brought under control. Police patrols had been increased to maintain normalcy, he said.