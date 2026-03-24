Various programmes chalked out to mark the Genocide Day on 25 March

The country will observe ‘Genocide Day’ with due solemnity tomorrow with a series of nationwide programmes, commemorating the brutal atrocities carried out on the fateful night of 25 March, 1971.

Messages from President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be issued through print, electronic and social media on the eve of the day, a PID handout said today.

On the occasion, discussion and memorial programmes will be held at all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutes, with participation of eminent personalities and valiant freedom fighters, highlighting the genocide and the Great Liberation War, it added.