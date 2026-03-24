Various programmes chalked out to mark the Genocide Day on 25 March
The country will observe ‘Genocide Day’ with due solemnity tomorrow with a series of nationwide programmes, commemorating the brutal atrocities carried out on the fateful night of 25 March, 1971.
Messages from President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be issued through print, electronic and social media on the eve of the day, a PID handout said today.
On the occasion, discussion and memorial programmes will be held at all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutes, with participation of eminent personalities and valiant freedom fighters, highlighting the genocide and the Great Liberation War, it added.
Documentary screenings and rare photographic exhibitions on the genocide will be arranged at selected points in all city corporation areas across the country, including Dhaka, from 12:00 noon.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Zuhr prayers or at convenient times while prayers will also be held at other religious places of worship across the country in memory of the massacre victims.
A symbolic one-minute blackout will be observed from 10:30 pm to 10:31 pm on 25 March.
However, key point installations (KPIs) and emergency establishments will remain outside the purview of the programme.
No illumination will be allowed on the night.
A seminar will also be held at 10:00 am or at a convenient time under the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh and the Liberation War Museum.
The information was disclosed at an inter-ministerial meeting on formulation and implementation of national programmes marking Genocide Day 2026 and Independence and National Day 2026, said in the handout.