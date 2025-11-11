Armed Forces’ magistracy power extended again till 28 Feb
The government has once again extended the magistracy power of commissioned officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force until 28 February 2026 with effect from 12 November (Wednesday).
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday.
According to the notification, commissioned officers holding the rank of captain and above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces have been granted special executive magistrate powers across the country.
Army officers serving on deputation in the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been vested with the same authority.
The interim government initially granted the magistracy power to commissioned army officers on 17 September last year for 60 days to improve law and order. It was subsequently extended on 12 January, 13 March, 13 May and 13 July this year.