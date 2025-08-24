Bangladesh does not agree with the claim made by Pakistan’s foreign minister

When asked about Ishaq Dar's claim that unresolved issues between two countries have been resolved twice, the foreign adviser said, “We presented our respectives during the meeting. I can assure you that we clearly outlined our stance on three specific issues. Both sides acknowledged the need to resolve them. In order for bilateral relations to move forward smoothly, these matters need to be addressed and put behind us. Both sides agreed that we will continue talking about these issues. We will make an effort to have focused discussions on them at some point, so that they can be put to rest.”

When asked about Bangladesh’s position on the three unresolved issues, the adviser said: “We want the financial matters—particularly the accounts—to be settled. We want an acknowledgment of the genocide that took place here, and an apology. We also want Pakistan to take back the stranded people. I clearly and firmly conveyed Bangladesh’s position.”

“Surely, you don’t expect 54 years of unresolved issues to be solved in a single meeting today—especially a meeting that took place after 12 or 13 years, and only because Hina Rabbani invited us. It wasn’t even an official bilateral visit. Surely no one expects that we would sit down for an hour and resolve everything. We have presented each other’s positions," he added.