Bangladesh does not agree with the claim made by Pakistan’s foreign minister

Unresolved issues of 71
Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain disagreed with the claim made by Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar regarding the resolution of unresolved issues from 1971.
He stated that both countries will continue discussions on the pending bilateral matters in the future.
On Sunday morning, a bilateral meeting was held at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka between Pakistan’s foreign minister and Bangladesh’s foreign adviser.
Later, in the afternoon, Touhid Hossain responded to various questions from journalists at the Foreign Service Academy regarding the discussions held during the meeting.
When asked about Ishaq Dar's claim that unresolved issues between two countries have been resolved twice, the foreign adviser said, “We presented our respectives during the meeting. I can assure you that we clearly outlined our stance on three specific issues. Both sides acknowledged the need to resolve them. In order for bilateral relations to move forward smoothly, these matters need to be addressed and put behind us. Both sides agreed that we will continue talking about these issues. We will make an effort to have focused discussions on them at some point, so that they can be put to rest.”
When asked about Bangladesh’s position on the three unresolved issues, the adviser said: “We want the financial matters—particularly the accounts—to be settled. We want an acknowledgment of the genocide that took place here, and an apology. We also want Pakistan to take back the stranded people. I clearly and firmly conveyed Bangladesh’s position.”
“Surely, you don’t expect 54 years of unresolved issues to be solved in a single meeting today—especially a meeting that took place after 12 or 13 years, and only because Hina Rabbani invited us. It wasn’t even an official bilateral visit. Surely no one expects that we would sit down for an hour and resolve everything. We have presented each other’s positions," he added.
In response to a question on whether the two countries share the same position regarding unresolved issues, Touhid Hossain said: “On the unresolved issues, both countries reiterated their respective positions. We both agreed that these matters need to be resolved so that they do not stand in the way of advancing bilateral relations. But we cannot expect to resolve these issues in a single meeting.”
When asked whether he agrees with Ishaq Dar’s claim that the three issues have already been resolved twice, Touhid Hossain responded: “I do not agree at all. If I did, then the problem would have already been resolved. We have stated our position, and they have stated theirs. We have addressed all three issues.”
When asked whether the recent series of meetings with Pakistan is the result of a trilateral initiative—especially involving a third country like China—the adviser dismissed that idea.
Touhid Hossain said: “China is indeed interested in bilateral relations, and so is Pakistan. However, during the previous government’s tenure, relations with Pakistan were deliberately held back. We want our relationship with Pakistan to be just like it is with any other country.”