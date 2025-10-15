July Charter's signing Friday, elections in Feb: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that the national election will definitely be held in the upcoming month of February.
He said, “The election will absolutely take place in February. It is now part of the Consensus Commission's charter. It is directly tied to that. The announcement we’ve made—we must uphold it. It’s not just empty words... it’s not like that. The election will be held in February, and as I’ve said repeatedly, it will be a festive and celebratory election.”
The Chief Adviser made this statement during an 'urgent' meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties on Wednesday night, regarding the implementation of the July Charter.
Addressing the political party leaders, Professor Yunus said, “Just as all of you came together to draft the charter, it is the responsibility of our government to work together to ensure a festive and participatory election. Only then will our task be fulfilled.”
The Chief Adviser said he attended the meeting today specifically to express his heartfelt thanks to the political parties and the Consensus Commission. He stated that he personally wanted to thank them for engaging in difficult discussions in a friendly environment and bringing them to a successful conclusion through mutual cooperation.
Professor Yunus said, “What you have made possible out of the impossible will not only be remembered in the history of Bangladesh but will also hold significance in the history of political systems around the world.”
Referring to the drafting of the July Charter as the next chapter following the student–people uprising, Professor Yunus said, “I believe this marks the proper beginning of the next phase of the student–people uprising. The reforms we had long been speaking about—you have shown how those reforms can truly be implemented. So, at the signing ceremony of the July Charter, the entire nation will take part in a grand celebration.”
The Chief Adviser said that the pens used for signing the charter will be preserved in a museum, as people will not forget this moment. “This is an event whose true significance cannot be fully grasped while we are still in the middle of it,” he said. “There were months of meetings, moments of despair when it seemed this might remain unfinished — but it didn’t. The July Charter has become a great asset for the nation.”
The Chief Adviser further stated, “The documents that have been created will not be lost. They will be communicated to the public in simple language so that everyone understands why we reached this consensus.” He added that it is the government’s responsibility to widely disseminate the contents of the July Charter.
Professor Yunus said that the debates and discussions that have taken place will be documented both in video and book form, organised by topic, so that they are preserved as valuable resources and not lost. This will allow future generations to understand the vision behind building a better nation.
Emphasising that the charter and the election are not separate matters, the Chief Adviser stated, “There were questions about how the transition would take place. The July Charter provides the answer. That transition must now be carried out with consensus and satisfaction. The transformation will follow the path decided by the political parties.”
He added, “It is our sincere effort to ensure that the hard work you’ve put into drafting this is transformed into reality—through the election, and through our daily political practices. That is our hope. This Friday, we will present that hope to the entire nation.”
Regarding the July Charter signing ceremony scheduled for 17 October, the Chief Adviser said, “We will attend the event in a festive spirit, sign the document, and celebrate. The whole nation will take part. You are the ones at the front, doing the actual signing, but across the country, people are signing with you in thought and spirit. This moment will be remembered by the nation.”