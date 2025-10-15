July Charter's signing Friday, elections in Feb: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that the national election will definitely be held in the upcoming month of February.

He said, “The election will absolutely take place in February. It is now part of the Consensus Commission's charter. It is directly tied to that. The announcement we’ve made—we must uphold it. It’s not just empty words... it’s not like that. The election will be held in February, and as I’ve said repeatedly, it will be a festive and celebratory election.”

The Chief Adviser made this statement during an 'urgent' meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties on Wednesday night, regarding the implementation of the July Charter.

Addressing the political party leaders, Professor Yunus said, “Just as all of you came together to draft the charter, it is the responsibility of our government to work together to ensure a festive and participatory election. Only then will our task be fulfilled.”