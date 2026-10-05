Prime Minister inaugurates World Habitat Day 2026
The World Habitat Day-2026 is being observed across the country as elsewhere in the world with the theme 'Universal Housing, Sustainable Urbanisation'.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the day’s programmes on Monday morning at the Hall of Fame of Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.
Before entering the venue, Tarique Rahman planted a golden champa sapling on the premises of the conference centre.
Later, the day’s programmes began with the recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran and other religious scriptures were recited.
A documentary marking World Habitat Day 2026 was screened and the Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative publication.
A three-day housing fair has been organised at the lobby of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre marking the World Habitat Day.
The fair, which began today, features 157 stalls representing REHAB, the construction sector, banking services, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), the Department of Architecture, the Public Works Department, urban planning and various other departments and agencies under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
A discussion meeting was also held with Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher in the chair when Secretary of the ministry Md. Obaidur Rahman delivered the address of welcome.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, Housing and Public Works State Minister Ahammad Sohel Monzoor and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Carol Flore-Smereczniak addressed the programme as special guests.
The United Nations in 1985 declared Monday of October as World Habitat Day. Since 1986, the day has been observed globally to raise awareness about safe cities and adequate housing.
The first World Habitat Day was observed in Nairobi, Kenya, under the theme “Shelter is My Right”. Since then, the day has been observed every year with a different theme.