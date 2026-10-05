Prime Minister inaugurates World Habitat Day 2026

The World Habitat Day-2026 is being observed across the country as elsewhere in the world with the theme 'Universal Housing, Sustainable Urbanisation'.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the day’s programmes on Monday morning at the Hall of Fame of Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.

Before entering the venue, Tarique Rahman planted a golden champa sapling on the premises of the conference centre.

Later, the day’s programmes began with the recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran and other religious scriptures were recited.

A documentary marking World Habitat Day 2026 was screened and the Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative publication.