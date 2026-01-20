Don’t pay visa bond before interview: US embassy in Dhaka
The US visa bond (visa security deposit) for Bangladeshi nationals will come into effect from Wednesday (21 January).
This information was announced in a notice issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday. The notice warns Bangladeshi applicants not to pay the bond before attending their visa interview.
“Do not pay the bond before your interview. Paying the bond in advance does not guarantee visa issuance, and third-party websites may be fraudulent,” the embassy in Dhaka stated in the notice.
The notice further stated that any money paid before the interview is non-refundable. It added that the bond amount will be refunded if the visa conditions are properly complied with.
The notice was published on the US Embassy in Dhaka’s verified Facebook page at 1:00 pm yesterday.
According to the notice, from 21 January 2026, Bangladeshi citizens who are approved for US visas for business or tourism purposes (B1/B2) will be required to deposit a bond of up to USD 15,000. However, this requirement will not apply to holders of valid B1/B2 visas issued before 21 January 2026.
The value of USD 15,000 in Bangladeshi currency is approximately Tk 1,835,000 (Tk 122.31 per dollar).
On 6 January, the US Department of State’s travel website announced that citizens of a total of 38 countries, including Bangladesh, will be required to pay a visa bond or security deposit of up to USD 15,000 when applying to enter the United States.