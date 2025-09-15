Chief Adviser asks youths to come forward in country’s development

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called upon the youths to contribute to the development of the country with their talent, energy, and creativity.

“I call on every youth to contribute to the development of the society and the country with your talent, energy, and creativity. May your success not be limited to personal achievements but be an example for others to emulate,” he said.

The chief adviser said this while addressing the ‘Youth Volunteer Award 2025’ giving ceremony organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Shapla Hall of his office in the city.

This year, 12 youths were conferred with the award for their outstanding voluntary service and inspirational contributions to society.

Professor Yunus said he believes that if the youths are active, no problem in this country can remain unresolved.

“Today we are celebrating the power of youth. This is the driving force of our nation. I firmly believe that when the youth of a country remain active, energetic, and full of innovative spirit, no obstacle can hold back their progress,” he said.