Saint Martin’s Island travel guide 2026–27: Dates, fees, and tourist restrictions

After a long wait, Saint Martin’s Island is set to reopen to tourists. Visitors will be allowed to travel to the coral island from 1 November to 15 March next year. However, overnight stays will be permitted only in December and January. Tourists will also need a travel pass to visit the island.

The information was announced in a directive issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 25 October. Under the directive, tourist vessels will continue to depart for Saint Martin’s Island from the Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) jetty at Nuniyachhara in Cox’s Bazar town, as before.