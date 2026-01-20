Metro rail: Few passengers in morning, early shutdown despite night crowds
Metro rail operating hours were extended by one hour at the end of October last year. Although the schedule was extended by half an hour in the morning and half an hour at night, the actual situation presents a different picture.
During the additional half hour in the early morning, passenger numbers are negligible, whereas passenger pressure is significantly higher during the final half hour at night.
Even the last metro rail trains at night are heavily crowded. Many passengers are unable to board the trains and are forced to use buses instead.
In this situation, passengers are demanding that the additional morning operating time be withdrawn and that operating hours at night be extended further.
The responsibility for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka lies with the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
Passenger movement data provided by the organisation show lower passenger numbers in the morning and higher numbers at night.
Since 19 October, metro rail services have been operating for an additional one hour, combining both morning and night extensions. During this period, the interval (frequency) between trains has also been reduced.
Few passengers at early morning, crowds even on last night train
According to data provided by DMTCL, between 6:30 am and 7:00 am on 11 January, only 151 passengers travelled on the metro rail. Two trains operated during this period.
In the first half hour at dawn, there were no passengers at all at several stations. Uttara centre station recorded the fewest passengers, with only eight, while just one passenger used the dawn train at Uttara south station.
However, from Farmgate to Motijheel, there were comparatively more passengers in the morning.
In contrast, passenger presence during the additional half hour at night was clearly noticeable. Between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm on 11 January, the metro rail carried 3,749 passengers.
During the final half hour of the night, passengers boarded and alighted at almost every station. On that day, total daily ridership exceeded 400,000, meaning that on average approximately 23,500 passengers were transported per hour throughout the day.
Beyond these official figures, there were additional passengers who were unable to even enter the stations. Had operating hours at night been extended further, they too would have travelled by metro rail.
According to DMTCL sources, in addition to the severe cold, most educational institutions are currently closed for the winter holidays.
Moreover, ahead of the elections, many residents of Dhaka have travelled outside the city. As a result, passenger numbers have decreased slightly during this period.
In November and December, average daily ridership was around 500,000, which has now declined somewhat.
Highly needed for working people at night
Working people have spoken in favour of extending metro rail services at night. Md Shahjalal, a shop employee at Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh, travels daily from Pallabi to work by metro rail in the morning.
However, he often misses the last train at night while finishing work. Currently, the last train via Shahbagh departs at 10:20 pm.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahjalal said that some days he manages to catch the last train, while on other days he does not. On days when he is able to take the metro rail, he reaches home before 11:00 pm.
If he misses it, he reaches home at 11:30 pm or even later. If metro rail services were extended further at night, many working people like him would benefit.
Since the extension of operating hours, both passenger numbers and revenue have increased. According to DMTCL, metro rail services were extended by one hour in the morning and at night from 19 October.
From Uttara North Station, the first train now departs at 6:30 am, whereas previously it departed at 7:10 am.
At night, the last train from Uttara North now departs at 9:30 pm; before 19 October, it departed at 9:00 pm. From Motijheel station, the first train departs at 7:30 am, compared with 7:15 am previously.
At night, the last train from Motijheel now departs at 10:10 pm, whereas previously it departed at 9:40 pm.
DMTCL states that between 19 October and 19 January, more than 837,000 passengers travelled on the metro rail during the additional morning and night operating hours.
The authority believes that this has eased travel for working people, students and general passengers, while also increasing the organisation’s revenue.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Faruque Ahmed, Managing Director (MD) of DMTCL, said that overall passenger numbers have currently decreased slightly.
Next month, passenger movement during the extended hours will be analysed. If there is sufficient demand at night, operating hours will be extended.
At the same time, an assessment will be made to determine whether the additional morning hours are necessary.
At present, the metro rail operates from Uttara to Motijheel. Construction work is ongoing to extend the line from Motijheel to Kamalapur. DMTCL plans to launch metro rail services up to Kamalapur by the end of the current year.
When the metro rail project was approved in 2012, the estimated cost was Tk 219.85 billion (21,985 crore). The current cost has risen to Tk 334.72 billion (33,472 crore).
A loan of Tk 197.18 billion (19,718 crore) has been taken from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).