Metro rail: Few passengers in morning, early shutdown despite night crowds

Metro rail operating hours were extended by one hour at the end of October last year. Although the schedule was extended by half an hour in the morning and half an hour at night, the actual situation presents a different picture.

During the additional half hour in the early morning, passenger numbers are negligible, whereas passenger pressure is significantly higher during the final half hour at night.

Even the last metro rail trains at night are heavily crowded. Many passengers are unable to board the trains and are forced to use buses instead.

In this situation, passengers are demanding that the additional morning operating time be withdrawn and that operating hours at night be extended further.

The responsibility for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka lies with the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

Passenger movement data provided by the organisation show lower passenger numbers in the morning and higher numbers at night.