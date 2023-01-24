Power tariff to increase again

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) cannot pay the bill for lack of funds money. They also have gas bills due. In such a situation, the energy ministry has increased the price of gas on 18 January, increasing PDB’s spending by over Tk 90 billion. Due to this financial crunch the authorities are planning to increase power tariff once again.

Four officials of the power division and PDB said PDB will not be able to pay the bills of gas and energy if they cannot come out of financial crisis. They would not be able to pay the bills of power plants. This may hamper power production in the next summer resulting in increased load shedding. That is why PDB does not see any alternative to increasing the power tariff.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources ministry Nasrul Hamid told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the government wants to phase out oil-fired power plants and shut down all diesel-fired power plants. For that, the supply of gas has to be increased in gas-fired power plants and industries. In line with the increased gas price, the price of power might need to be adjusted.