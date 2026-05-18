Attempts to make people forget Liberation War alarming: Artist Rafiqun Nabi

The vandalism of sculptures and various monuments intertwined with the memory of the Liberation War across different parts of the country is not merely a destructive activity; rather, it reflects an attempt to make people forget the Liberation War, remarked the eminent artist Rafiqun Nabi (Ranabi).

He described this trend as deeply alarming as well.

Following the July mass uprising, attacks were carried out on various institutions and monuments dedicated to the memory of the Liberation War across the country. Referring to this, Rafiqun Nabi said those acts of vandalism had taken place in several locations, including Meherpur. Sculptures and installations were also defaced in Dhaka.

“These can be rebuilt, but the underlying reason behind why they were destroyed is what truly makes us apprehensive,” he said.

Artist Rafiqun Nabi made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the presentation ceremony of the ‘Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award 2025’.

The awards were presented at a ceremony organised at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Agargaon, the capital, on Monday afternoon.