Failures in the education sector mounting

With the exception of one or two years, including the Covid-19 pandemic period, a continuity had been established for more than a decade whereby students at the primary and secondary levels received free textbooks at the very beginning of the academic year.

The excitement of students receiving new books, the relief of guardians, and the festive atmosphere together became a familiar scene marking the start of the academic year. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) had regularly fulfilled this responsibility.

However, that continuity has been disrupted during the tenure of the interim government. Although the current government had the opportunity to distribute free textbooks in two academic years after assuming office, it has failed even once to ensure that all students received all their books at the start of the year.

Even now, the NCTB, under the Ministry of Education, has not been able to supply all secondary-level textbooks. The board had claimed that distribution would be completed by 15 January. But according to information available up to 18 January, 8,641,960 books were still pending delivery.