Different tactics in power price hike: Lower middle class to face greater pressure

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) has adopted a new tactic in its proposal to increase electricity prices. Alongside raising prices, the agency wants to increase revenue by changing the billing slabs for residential consumers. If the proposal is implemented, a large section of consumers may lose the benefit of using electricity at lower rates. Besides, the PDB also wants electricity prices to be adjusted twice a year.

According to the PDB proposal, this may create additional billing pressure on 35 per cent of electricity consumers. Of them, 23 per cent belong to the lower middle class and use less than 200 units of electricity per month. Such consumers generally use electricity at home to regularly run multiple lights, fans, refrigerators and televisions.

Currently, among residential consumers, those using up to 50 units per month are considered lifeline consumers. This is the slab for the lowest electricity users, who mainly use lights and one fan. Consumers using up to 75 units fall under the first slab. According to the proposal, electricity prices for lifeline and first-slab consumers will not increase. However, consumers using more than 75 units of electricity will have to come under higher pricing.

Currently, consumers using 76 to 200 units fall under the second billing slab. The PDB has proposed changing this slab to cover zero to 200 units. That means consumers will no longer get the lower-rate benefit for the first 75 units. According to PDB calculations, this change may generate an additional Tk 26.57 billion in annual retail revenue. The PDB is also looking for multiple ways to increase revenue from the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB).