12-hour wait for fuel in Mohammadpur, no food or sleep, and then mugged

“I waited for more than 12 hours, giving up both food and sleep. I was even robbed. In the end, I managed to get fuel worth only Tk 3,000. Since mine is a Hiace microbus, I could at least get that amount. Sedans are getting only Tk 2,000 worth.”

These remarks were made in frustration by Belal Hossain, a resident of Mirpur-14 in the capital.

After visiting several petrol pumps in Mirpur without success, he eventually drove his Hiace microbus to Mohammadpur in search of fuel.

At around 10:30 pm on Sunday, he joined a long queue in front of Sonar Bangla Filling Station near Asad Gate.

The line had extended as far as the back gate of Dhaka Residential Model College, beside Geneva Camp. Belal positioned his vehicle there at around 10:30 pm. After about five hours, he gradually moved forward to Iqbal Road.