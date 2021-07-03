621 people detained for defying restrictions in city

The detainees were picked up while roaming in different parts of the city at the third day of the restriction, said additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Iftekhairul Islam.
He also said that around Tk 1.9 million has been collected through penalties from vehicles across the capital under the Road Transport Act. However, the officer did not provide any information on how many transports were sued.
Besides, mobile courts slapped fines of Tk 1, 06,450 to 346 people as a punishment for disregarding to the health protocols.
The government has imposed a seven-day long restriction from 1 July to contain the surge of Covid-19 infections across the country. The restriction will continue up to the midnight of 7 July.