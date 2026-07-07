All tourist attractions in Bandarban closed until Friday due to heavy rain
All tourist attractions in Bandarban have been closed from Tuesday until Friday following two days of heavy rainfall.
The decision was taken to ensure the safety of tourists and the general public, according to an emergency notice issued by the district administration.
In the notice, issued on Monday night, Deputy Commissioner Saniul Ferdous said persistent heavy rainfall across the hill district had raised concerns over the safety of transport and communications in several areas. In view of the prevailing weather conditions and the associated risks, all tourist attractions in the district will remain closed until 10 July (Friday).
The notice further stated that tourists, tour operators and members of the public would be prohibited from visiting all tourist sites, waterfalls, hill trails, river routes, remote areas and other high-risk locations during the closure. The district administration urged everyone concerned to exercise caution and comply fully with the directives.
Meanwhile, torrential rain has triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas of Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas.
A boat capsized on Monday in the Tindu area of Thanchi after being caught in strong currents caused by hill runoff. No casualties were reported.
Local residents in Alikadam said flooding had submerged homes and damaged crops in low-lying areas.
Meteorologist Omar Faruk of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a heavy rainfall advisory that the seasonal low-pressure system over the north-west Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to parts of the Chattogram, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions over the next 72 hours from Sunday.
The advisory also warned of a heightened risk of landslides in the hilly areas of the Chattogram Division due to excessive rainfall.