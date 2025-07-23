Prothom Alo roundtable
Another govt exists inside interim govt: Debapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has said there is another government inside the incumbent interim government.
He said, “The question regarding the neutrality of the government, especially from the perspective of party allegiance, has become very important now. Because it has somewhat been clear now that, in fact, there is another government inside those who we officially see as the government. It is an open secret. The government must prove its neutrality now.”
Debapriya Bhattacharya made these remarks while addressing a roundtable at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Wednesday. Prothom Alo organised the roundtable titled ‘July mass uprising: One year experience and future’.
A one-minute silence was observed at the beginning of the event to mourn the victims of the air force fighter jet crash into the Milestone School campus in Uttara.
He said, “We brought a new government to power in the spirit of anti-discrimination, but they could not reflect the spirit of anti-discrimination in economic management and reform process. The government maintains no clear moral stance.”
“The government is mulling economic expansion and standing for the weak communities on the basis of the universal human rights, but they are yet to take measures to identify that weak community to stand beside them. Since there is a possibility of reform, this did not even cover the manufacturing entrepreneur class let alone the poor class,” he added.
