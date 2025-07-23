Another govt exists inside interim govt: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has said there is another government inside the incumbent interim government.

He said, “The question regarding the neutrality of the government, especially from the perspective of party allegiance, has become very important now. Because it has somewhat been clear now that, in fact, there is another government inside those who we officially see as the government. It is an open secret. The government must prove its neutrality now.”