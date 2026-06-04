Verdict in 19 days; what prosecution and defense tell the court

The court has set 7 June for delivering the verdict in the case involving the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Pallabi, just 19 days after the incident.

The hearing on closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense concluded on Thursday. The incident occurred on 19 May.

Judge Masrur Saleqin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Child Violence Suppression Tribunal took the bench at around 11:45 am. State Prosecutor Azizur Rahman Dulu then began presenting his closing arguments. After arguments from both sides, the court fixed 7 June for the verdict at 1:36 pm.

Prime accused Sohel Rana was brought from prison to the court lockup at around 9:00 am and was produced before the court at 11:24 am. Co-accused Swapna Akter was produced at 11:39 am. Tribunal bench assistant Peter Gomes said Swapna Akter was brought from a hospital due to illness.