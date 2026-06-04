Child rape and murder in Pallabi
Verdict in 19 days; what prosecution and defense tell the court
The court has set 7 June for delivering the verdict in the case involving the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Pallabi, just 19 days after the incident.
The hearing on closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense concluded on Thursday. The incident occurred on 19 May.
Judge Masrur Saleqin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Child Violence Suppression Tribunal took the bench at around 11:45 am. State Prosecutor Azizur Rahman Dulu then began presenting his closing arguments. After arguments from both sides, the court fixed 7 June for the verdict at 1:36 pm.
Prime accused Sohel Rana was brought from prison to the court lockup at around 9:00 am and was produced before the court at 11:24 am. Co-accused Swapna Akter was produced at 11:39 am. Tribunal bench assistant Peter Gomes said Swapna Akter was brought from a hospital due to illness.
The prosecution demanded the maximum punishment for Sohel Rana under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and sought punishment for Swapna Akter for assisting in the crime and failing to prevent it. The prosecutor read out the testimonies of the victim’s parents and presented arguments on behalf of the victim.
The prosecution said the victim and the accused lived in adjacent flats. On the day of the incident, the accused took the child into his flat, raped her, and killed her brutally. Sixteen witnesses testified in the case.
It was further stated that no other family lived on that floor. The prosecutor also said that during the incident, Sohel Rana’s wife Swapna Akter kept the door locked from inside and told people outside that the child was not inside when asked.
The prosecution added that witness Abu Shama saw Sohel Rana coming down from the third floor through a window. This, they said, proved that he fled after cutting the window grille following the crime. The testimony of the constable who prepared the inquest report was also cited.
The prosecutor read out Sohel Rana’s confessional statement and said no mention of anyone named “Dollar” was found in it.
The defense lawyer, who began arguments at 1:31 pm, said Sohel Rana stated in his confession that he used drugs. He argued that a drug user cannot always give accurate statements and therefore cannot be convicted solely on the basis of a confession.
In response, the prosecution said the accused was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime or when giving the confession.
On 19 May, the dismembered body of the child was recovered from a flat in Pallabi. After the incident, Sohel Rana allegedly escaped by breaking the bathroom window grille. His wife was detained from the flat, and Sohel Rana was arrested later that evening in Fatullah, Narayanganj. The victim’s father filed a case at Pallabi Police Station.
On 1 June, the tribunal framed charges against Sohel Rana and Swapna Akter and ordered the trial to begin. On 2 June, 10 witnesses, including the victim’s parents, testified.
On 20 May, Sohel Rana gave a confessional statement before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid, in which he confessed to rape and murder, according to police.
However, on 1 June, he told the court that a man named “Dollar” had committed the rape. He claimed the man lived in Mirpur and was wealthy. He said, “I did not kill her. I did not rape her. My wife is innocent.”
The next day, 2 June, he again told the court, “Arrest Dollar, who was with me. I did not commit the crime alone; I am guilty, and Dollar is also guilty.”
However, defense lawyer Musa Kalimullah said the accused never mentioned anyone named Dollar to him, and that the name does not appear in the police report.