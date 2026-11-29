Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government has no plan to deploy the army in response to the 'so-called' lockdown called by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.

Claiming that the overall law and order situation in the country remains normal, he said there was no reason for the public to be alarmed about the security situation.

The home minister made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting at the conference room of the Finance Division at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.

Asked about the strengthening of security in different areas, including the capital Dhaka, the minister said this was part of the law enforcement agencies' regular activities.

He added that the agencies remained on alert at all times to deal with any situation.