No plan to deploy army over so-called lockdown: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government has no plan to deploy the army in response to the 'so-called' lockdown called by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
Claiming that the overall law and order situation in the country remains normal, he said there was no reason for the public to be alarmed about the security situation.
The home minister made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting at the conference room of the Finance Division at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.
Asked about the strengthening of security in different areas, including the capital Dhaka, the minister said this was part of the law enforcement agencies' regular activities.
He added that the agencies remained on alert at all times to deal with any situation.
Journalists also asked the home minister about the clash between leaders, activists and supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and those of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira, Shariatpur.
In response, the minister said preliminary information suggested that the clash in the Zajira area stemmed from internal disputes among local people from both sides of the Padma Bridge. Two people were killed in the incident.
He further said the matter was under investigation. However, law enforcement agencies, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), had brought the situation under control with considerable patience and tact. The situation in the area was now completely peaceful, he added.
Cox's Bazar tourism master plan to be finalised by December
The meeting at the Finance Division conference room was chaired by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu, Cox's Bazar lawmakers, relevant government officials, and senior military and civilian officials were present, according to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
At the press conference, the home minister said the tourism master plan for Cox's Bazar, being prepared under the Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CDA), would be finalised and submitted by December.
He said work on the master plan was progressing under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, with technical assistance from the Cox's Bazar Development Authority and officials of the Bangladesh Army.