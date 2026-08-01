Cotton cultivation holds strong potential in Bangladesh; coordinated action, incentives needed

Experts have called for coordinated action to expand cotton cultivation in Bangladesh, highlighting its potential as a climate-adaptive and economically viable crop.

They noted that although Bangladesh is the world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments, around 97 per cent of the cotton used by the country's textile industry is imported, costing the country more than USD 3 billion annually.

These observations were made at the National Dialogue on Cotton: Its Future Opportunities as a Climate Adaptive Crop, organised by BRAC's Climate and Environmental Innovation Programme (CEIP) at the BRAC Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka, 30 July 2026, said a press release.

The dialogue examined the structural barriers to expanding domestic cotton production and explored practical measures relating to policy, research, financing, agricultural extension services, market development, and post-harvest management.