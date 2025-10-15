MPO teachers, staff block Shahbagh
Teachers and staff of MPO-listed non-government educational institutions blocked Shahbagh intersection on Tuesday afternoon after breaking through a police barricade to press home their several demands.
The protesters marched from the Central Shaheed Minar towards Shahbagh where police had set up barricades in front of Shahbagh Police Station.
Defying the barriers, the demonstrators broke through and took position at the busy intersection, halting traffic movement in the surrounding areas.
Their demands are a 20 percent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 3,000) based on basic salary, Tk 1,500 as medical allowance for both teachers and staff, and 75 percent of the basic salary as festival allowance for staff.
On Monday, the agitators carried out a “March to the Secretariat” programme as part of their protest.
A work stoppage has also been observed at MPO-affiliated institutions across the country.
“We will continue the blockade at Shahbagh until our demands are met. We will not leave the streets,” said Jahirul Islam, a teacher from Rangamati High School.