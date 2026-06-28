Joint feasibility study between Dhaka, Beijing on Teesta project to be expedited: FM

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh and China agreed to expedite a joint feasibility study on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).

“We have agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study with experts from both sides. If the feasibility study justifies the project, China will extend adequate support for its implementation,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Additional Foreign Secretary (Public Diplomacy and Other Priority Matters) AKM Shahidul Karim and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the media briefing.