Joint feasibility study between Dhaka, Beijing on Teesta project to be expedited: FM
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh and China agreed to expedite a joint feasibility study on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).
“We have agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study with experts from both sides. If the feasibility study justifies the project, China will extend adequate support for its implementation,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Additional Foreign Secretary (Public Diplomacy and Other Priority Matters) AKM Shahidul Karim and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the media briefing.
Seeking deeper cooperation with Bangladesh in integrated water resources management, China decided to provide support ‘within its capacity’ to the TRCMRP.
The Chinese side will also support experts from both countries in expediting the feasibility study of the project and relevant work, according to a joint statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in such areas as integrated water resources management, water resources planning, hydrological forecasting, flood prevention and disaster reduction, and river dredging, and related technology sharing.
Reiterating its support for the TRCMRP, China on Friday said cooperation between Bangladesh and China should be free from third party influence.
"I would like to stress that China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third party influence," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing while responding to a question.
The spokesperson stated China's position after a reporter flagged India's concerns over the Teesta cooperation between Bangladesh and China.
"The comprehensive treatment and restoration of the Teesta River is a livelihood project to which the Bangladeshi side attaches high importance.
China is ready to do what it can to support this project," said Guo Jiakun.