11 more children die from measles and measles-like symptoms
Another 11 children have died in Bangladesh from measles and measles-like symptoms. Of them, nine died with measles symptoms, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed measles as the cause of death for two children.
With this, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country since 15 March has risen to 475. Among them, 77 deaths have been confirmed as caused by measles.
These figures were revealed in the latest report published today, Tuesday, by the DGHS. The data covers the period from 8:00 am on Monday, 18 May, to 8:00 am today, 19 May.
Among the nine children who died with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, three each were from the Dhaka and Sylhet divisions. In addition, one child each died in the Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Khulna divisions.
By district, the highest number of deaths occurred in Dhaka and Moulvibazar, with two deaths each.
During the last 24 hours, the number of suspected measles patients in the country stood at 1264. During this period, 1115 patients were admitted to hospitals, while 1110 were discharged.
In the past 24 hours, 73 people were confirmed to have measles.
Division-wise data shows that the highest number of suspected measles patients in the last 24 hours was recorded in the Dhaka division, with 544 cases.
Chattogram followed with 230 cases and Barishal with 147. Dhaka division also recorded the highest number of confirmed measles cases, at 54.