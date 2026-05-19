11 more children die from measles and measles-like symptoms

Another 11 children have died in Bangladesh from measles and measles-like symptoms. Of them, nine died with measles symptoms, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed measles as the cause of death for two children.

With this, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country since 15 March has risen to 475. Among them, 77 deaths have been confirmed as caused by measles.

These figures were revealed in the latest report published today, Tuesday, by the DGHS. The data covers the period from 8:00 am on Monday, 18 May, to 8:00 am today, 19 May.