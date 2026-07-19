Measles outbreak: 4 more children die in 24 hours

With this the number of children who have died with measles-like symptoms since 15 March rose to 693. Another 95 children have died from laboratory-confirmed measles, taking the overall death toll to 788.

The DGHS report also states that 938 more children developed symptoms consistent with measles during the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 117,648 suspected measles cases have been recorded nationwide.

According to the health directorate, 113 new laboratory-confirmed cases of measles were identified over the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the country has recorded a total of 14,431 confirmed measles cases.