Measles outbreak: 4 more children die in 24 hours
Four more children have died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) say.
The DGHS's regular measles situation report disclosed the information today, Sunday.
According to the report, the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Saturday and 8:00 am on Sunday.
With this the number of children who have died with measles-like symptoms since 15 March rose to 693. Another 95 children have died from laboratory-confirmed measles, taking the overall death toll to 788.
The DGHS report also states that 938 more children developed symptoms consistent with measles during the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 117,648 suspected measles cases have been recorded nationwide.
According to the health directorate, 113 new laboratory-confirmed cases of measles were identified over the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the country has recorded a total of 14,431 confirmed measles cases.
Since the outbreak began on 15 March, as many as 100,137 patients with suspected measles have been admitted to hospital. Of these, 96,521 have recovered and been discharged.
The report further states that no deaths from laboratory-confirmed measles were recorded during the past 24 hours.
Of the four children who died with measles-like symptoms, three were from Dhaka Division, while one was from Sylhet Division.