German tourist gets his stolen laptop back
German tourist Krill Lander retrieved his laptop, which was stolen from Natore station.
The Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir officially handed over the laptop to Krill at the police headquarters on Tuesday morning.
At the event, Krill Lander expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh police. He also shared his positive experiences while traveling in Bangladesh.
This information was disclosed in a press release from the police headquarters.
On the afternoon of 7 October, Krill Lander's laptop and camera were stolen from Natore Railway Station. He was going to an ATM booth to withdraw cash for a train ticket.
At that time, he left his bag, containing the laptop and camera, with a person who claimed to be a train official. Upon returning with the cash, he found both the person and the bag missing.
Later, Krill learned that the person he entrusted with the bag was not affiliated with the railway. He filed a general diary (GD) at Natore Sadar Police Station regarding the incident.
Subsequently, joint efforts by the Natore Sadar Police Station, Natore District Police, Railway Police, and Tourist Police led multiple teams in operations to recover the lost laptop and camera.
On the night of 11 October, around 9: 30 pm, they successfully recovered the tourist’s laptop (MacBook) from Noor Clothing Store in the Kapuriyapatti area under Natore Sadar Police Station.
In recognition of the contributions of the police members towards the swift resolution of the foreign tourist's complaint, retrieving the lost laptop, and enhancing the professionalism and image of the Bangladesh Police, the IGP on Tuesday awarded financial rewards to Md Mansur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore Sadar Police Station, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Shahadat Hossain. Other senior officers from the police headquarters were present at the time.
The IGP praised the efficiency, sincerity, sense of duty, and team success of the related police members for this commendable work. Additionally, he instructed all units of the Bangladesh Police to provide quick and professional police services, ensure the security and trust of all local and foreign citizens, promote a tourism-friendly environment, and set an exemplary precedent in community policing.
Earlier, after the loss of his laptop and camera, a man named Mukti Mahmud handed Krill Lander a MacBook on 10 October upon seeing a video of him crying. Mahmud is an officer of a private-sector company.
In the presence of police from the Hazaribagh Police Station in the capital, Mukti Mahmud presented the 18-year-old Krill with a MacBook, saying that before leaving Bangladesh, he wanted this young tourist to take back at least some good memories.