German tourist gets his stolen laptop back

German tourist Krill Lander retrieved his laptop, which was stolen from Natore station.

The Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir officially handed over the laptop to Krill at the police headquarters on Tuesday morning.

At the event, Krill Lander expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh police. He also shared his positive experiences while traveling in Bangladesh.

This information was disclosed in a press release from the police headquarters.

On the afternoon of 7 October, Krill Lander's laptop and camera were stolen from Natore Railway Station. He was going to an ATM booth to withdraw cash for a train ticket.

At that time, he left his bag, containing the laptop and camera, with a person who claimed to be a train official. Upon returning with the cash, he found both the person and the bag missing.