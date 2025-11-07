Former minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali passes away

Former finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali passed away in Dhaka on Thursday. He breathed his last at a hospital in the capital, said his family.

Born on 2 June, 1943, in Doctorpara village of Khanasama upazila in Dinajpur, Mahmud Ali was the son of Hasan Ali, a former minister of the then Pakistan government.

He was elected a Member of Parliament four times from Dinajpur-4 (Khansama-Chirirbandar) constituency during the Awami League government’s tenure.