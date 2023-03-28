Cabinet in principle approves proposal, jail sentence for obstructing journos

Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary to the cabinet division (coordination and reforms), disclosed the outcome of the cabinet meeting in a press briefing at the secretariat on Tuesday.
He told the media that the cabinet in principle approved the proposed amendments to the RPO and discussed some issues. It discussed the method of appointment of returning officer in the national election. The government will decide whether the appointment will be made based on district or constituency.
The candidates will have to submit copies of utility bills seven days before the submission of nomination. There is a proposal to allow submission of the utility bill copies until the previous day of nomination paper submission. Also, the candidates will need to submit TIN certificates and income tax receipts.
The election commission, in October last year, had prepared a proposal to amend the RPO and sent it to the law ministry.
The proposed amendments include: power to cancel elections even after announcement of results if any irregularities are substantiated, punishment for intimidating polling agents or preventing them from going to the polling centres and others.
Mahmudul Hossain Khan said the cabinet in principal gave the approval regarding the proposed amendments and it will be finalised later.