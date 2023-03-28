Bangladesh

RPO amendments

Cabinet in principle approves proposal, jail sentence for obstructing journos

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The cabinet has in principle approved a proposal, clearing the way to amend the Representation of People Order (RPO) that governs the national parliament election.

In the proposed amendment, a provision has been incorporated in the RPO to sentence people who impede journalists and observers from their professional duties to two-year to five-year imprisonment.

The provision of appointing constituency-based returning officers is retained as before.

The cabinet discussed the issues in a meeting at the prime minister's office on Tuesday, with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The proposed amendments will be finalised later in the next cabinet meeting.

Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary to the cabinet division (coordination and reforms), disclosed the outcome of the cabinet meeting in a press briefing at the secretariat on Tuesday.

He told the media that the cabinet in principle approved the proposed amendments to the RPO and discussed some issues. It discussed the method of appointment of returning officer in the national election. The government will decide whether the appointment will be made based on district or constituency.

The candidates will have to submit copies of utility bills seven days before the submission of nomination. There is a proposal to allow submission of the utility bill copies until the previous day of nomination paper submission. Also, the candidates will need to submit TIN certificates and income tax receipts.

The election commission, in October last year, had prepared a proposal to amend the RPO and sent it to the law ministry.

The proposed amendments include: power to cancel elections even after announcement of results if any irregularities are substantiated, punishment for intimidating polling agents or preventing them from going to the polling centres and others.

Mahmudul Hossain Khan said the cabinet in principal gave the approval regarding the proposed amendments and it will be finalised later.

