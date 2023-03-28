Cabinet in principle approves proposal, jail sentence for obstructing journos

The cabinet has in principle approved a proposal, clearing the way to amend the Representation of People Order (RPO) that governs the national parliament election.

In the proposed amendment, a provision has been incorporated in the RPO to sentence people who impede journalists and observers from their professional duties to two-year to five-year imprisonment.

The provision of appointing constituency-based returning officers is retained as before.

The cabinet discussed the issues in a meeting at the prime minister's office on Tuesday, with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The proposed amendments will be finalised later in the next cabinet meeting.